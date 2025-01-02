Tottenham, Chelsea and the five best landing spots for Ricardo Pepi, with speculation that the USMNT striker could be leaving PSV

GOAL examines possible landing spots for Pepi, as the USMNT striker has been subject to Premier League, Ligue 1 interest

Ricardo Pepi might be on the move. Sources close to the player confirmed to GOAL last week that the USMNT striker is the subject of concrete interest from other clubs - with at least one team bidding in excess of $20 million to secure his services. Other offers, reportedly from both France and England, are likely to come.

And that's where this all gets interesting. Pepi has excelled for PSV this season, scoring 12 and assisting three in just five starts. He is averaging 1.68 goal contributions per 90 minutes. Those are the elite numbers of a ruthlessly efficient center forward. In other words, any club would be delighted to have him. But where, exactly, would he fit?

It's important to identify some criteria. Pepi will want to go somewhere that offers a higher level of competition than the Eredivisie. He will also likely want consistent minutes, as well as a path to first team football. It is also, of course, in his interest to avoid a club that might be fighting relegation. A team that plays good football that will afford him goalscoring opportunities would also be ideal.

Article continues below

With all that in mind, GOAL examines the best landsping spots for Pepi should he make a marquee move away from PSV.