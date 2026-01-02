Top MLS coach responds to Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos' criticism of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire and warns ex-Orlando Pirates star that 'he must pack his jacket'
When will Mbokazi join Chicago Fire
Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been putting up a decent shift in his maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ongoing in Morocco.
The 20-year-old former Orlando Pirates centre-back has played every minute in the concluded Group B matches, coming up against top players representing Egypt, Zimbabwe, and Angola.
He will then join Chicago Fire once the biennial competition concludes or when Bafana Bafana are knocked out.
They will be playing Cameroon on Sunday in the Round of 16 of AFCON, hoping to go all the way, and Mbokazi will surely have a say on the team's display.
Why Broos didn't approve MLS move for Mbokazi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wasn't amused with Mbokazi's move to the Major League Soccer.
“I think no [it’s not a good move]. What is he going to do in Chicago?” He posed a question.
“It’s not even a cup team in America. If my info is right, they told me he’s playing in MLS2, at the second team of Chicago – if it’s true, I don’t know; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse. But I know what happened; a woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking, ‘How much can I get?’
"If she is a little bit clever, she knows there is AFCON, and next year it’s the World Cup, and that there will be other teams, better for his career, to go to and not to Chicago. What is he going to do there alone in a big city like that? So no, I don’t think it’s a good choice,” he concluded.
Mbokazi's MLS move, a blessing in disguise?
The reigning Major Soccer League Coach of the Year, Bradley Carnell, has now explained why Mbokazi's move might end up being a blessing in disguise.
"In the next six months, all focus shifts to America because of the World Cup – and that’s actually a blessing in disguise for him, especially that he will be playing here with Bafana," he said in his interview with FARPost.
"Playing for Chicago raises his profile and will also make him more visible at such a platform. Looking at how he rose, he is going to attract more attention during the World Cup.
“Playing in America now could be the perfect prep for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – he’ll get more exposure, experience, and might just level up big time. He is destined for Europe, so the MLS may just be a stepping stone for him," Carnell added.
However, the former Kaizer Chiefs player warned about harsh weather conditions in the United States.
"So, it’ll be interesting to see how well Mbokazi does in the league. Mbokazi was automatically selected over Makhanya, and Makhanya is doing very well," he said.
“Now we can see both players playing in the same league, how they do, you know.
"Oh, he must pack his winter jacket, it’s very cold in Chicago. I think he has the quality," the Philadelphia Union head coach concluded.
Where should Mbokazi play?
According to Broos, Mbokazi is meant for top leagues in the world and not the MLS.
“Mbokazi should move to a bigger competition, a European competition, France, for example, or even Spain. Not Real Madrid or Barcelona, but a good Spanish team,” he told the media recently.
“He is already playing at that level, and he will only improve when he comes up against better players week in and week out. This is normal development, but if you look at the level he is at right now, you can see it clearly.
“And I think now you also understand why I would be very angry if this guy were to ruin his career. This is a player who can have a very big career," Broos concluded.