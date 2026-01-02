Top MLS coach responds to Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos' criticism of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire and warns ex-Orlando Pirates star that 'he must pack his jacket'

The reigning Major Soccer League Coach of the Year, Bradley Carnell, has now explained why Mbokazi's move might end up being a blessing in disguise.

"In the next six months, all focus shifts to America because of the World Cup – and that’s actually a blessing in disguise for him, especially that he will be playing here with Bafana," he said in his interview with FARPost.

"Playing for Chicago raises his profile and will also make him more visible at such a platform. Looking at how he rose, he is going to attract more attention during the World Cup.

“Playing in America now could be the perfect prep for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – he’ll get more exposure, experience, and might just level up big time. He is destined for Europe, so the MLS may just be a stepping stone for him," Carnell added.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs player warned about harsh weather conditions in the United States.

"So, it’ll be interesting to see how well Mbokazi does in the league. Mbokazi was automatically selected over Makhanya, and Makhanya is doing very well," he said.

“Now we can see both players playing in the same league, how they do, you know.

"Oh, he must pack his winter jacket, it’s very cold in Chicago. I think he has the quality," the Philadelphia Union head coach concluded.