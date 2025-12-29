Top agent hits back at accusations of abandoning Kaizer Chiefs players Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi in favour of Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule
Makaab accused of being 'selective'
Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule has endured a difficult 2025 AFCON campaign, struggling to hit top form for Bafana Bafana.
His impact was limited both when he started in the 2-1 win over Angola and when he came off the bench in the narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt.
Mbule’s subdued displays have sparked backlash from expectant fans who had hoped for more influence in midfield.
In response, the player’s agent Mike Makaab has leapt to his defence.
However, that intervention has not sat well with some supporters, who accuse Makaab of being selective after failing to similarly defend Kaizer Chiefs stars Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi during periods of heavy criticism.
"We love and respect you Mr Makaab but you are selective in these issues," said one fan Manqoba Zulu on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Mduduzi, Mfundo, [Wandile] Duba were bashed by the likes of Junior Khanye but you keep quiet.
"Now, because it is Mbule your player and he plays for your favourite team, you are fuming."
'You’re wrong' - Makaab responds
"You see that’s where you’re wrong. I have come out in defence of all three when I have had to," said Makaab in response on X.
"Please check my previous responses. By the way, I represent Mduduzi and Mfundo and care for them as much as any other player I represent.
"My outrage has never been selective. You see it that way to suit your agenda. I don’t follow podcasts, this was brought to my attention.
"This is not about clubs and their players, it’s about a podcast discussion ridiculing a footballer who is on national duty and who is working on his life," added the player agent, a former Pirates coach.
"I would say the same if it were any other professional footballer. There is a limit to banter and this is something that I will never condone."
Bafana coach Broos defends Mbule
It is not only Makaab who has been defending Mbule but Bafana coach Hugo Broos as well.
“I think first of all, with Sipho, I’ve experienced enough, he knows also he’s good and when he’s not good,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.
“So, I will not talk today because today I think we have to let the players be and leave them and don’t make meetings or show them what was not good.
“I will have a little chat with him and see how he felt about the game of Egypt. And we will see what we can do in the game against Zimbabwe.
“We have to make the right choices but that’s what I’m going to discuss also first with Helman [Mkhalele] like we always do and we will see what we do. But I will see how Sipho is and do what I have to do.”
Broos points at Bafana's weaknesses
“At one side [it’s a concern that we’re not dominating], on the other side, we have played the same way for two years,” said Broos.
“We don’t change anything but players. The strategy and the concept stay the same and when you’re with the national team, you don’t have much time to instil something, the time is too short.
“You have to expect that the players will take quickly what you want on training you do with them.
“It’s a weakness from our side that we can’t change [the way of playing] in the moment that we have to change. But it’s also a strong point because when you see the performances of last two years, we have been playing good football.
“So, I think that’s something we have to continue doing because we don’t have time to implant new things.”