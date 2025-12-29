Top agent hits back at accusations of abandoning Kaizer Chiefs players Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi in favour of Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule

Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule has endured a difficult 2025 AFCON campaign, struggling to hit top form for Bafana Bafana.

His impact was limited both when he started in the 2-1 win over Angola and when he came off the bench in the narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

Mbule’s subdued displays have sparked backlash from expectant fans who had hoped for more influence in midfield.

In response, the player’s agent Mike Makaab has leapt to his defence.

However, that intervention has not sat well with some supporters, who accuse Makaab of being selective after failing to similarly defend Kaizer Chiefs stars Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi during periods of heavy criticism.

"We love and respect you Mr Makaab but you are selective in these issues," said one fan Manqoba Zulu on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mduduzi, Mfundo, [Wandile] Duba were bashed by the likes of Junior Khanye but you keep quiet.

"Now, because it is Mbule your player and he plays for your favourite team, you are fuming."