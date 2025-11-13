Top agent confirms transfer 'interest from several European clubs' in Kaizer Chiefs duo
- Backpagepix
Vilakazi & Shabalala in good form
Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala have been impressive for Kaizer Chief so far this season, especially in recent matches.
The duo combined brilliantly to inspire Amakhosi’s 4-1 victory over Orbit College in their recent Premier Soccer League outing, just before the FIFA break.
Shabalala has already tasted senior national team experience after being part of one of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying camps.
Vilakazi, on the other hand, was in good form at the Under-20 World Cup and agent Mike Makaab has confirmed European interest in the two Amakhosi players.
- Gallo Images
Makaab's take on interest in Vilakazi and Shabalala
"There has been interest from several European clubs. There will always be interest in young, talented players like Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala, particularly when they continue to perform well for a football club like Kaizer Chiefs," Makaab told KickOff.
"But, as I have said before, the most important factor is not the next deal, it’s the player’s career path. We have to ask, is the next move going to help the player reach his full potential, or could it hold him back?
"When people ask me, after nearly three decades in this industry, what advice I give to young footballers about their contracts, my response is always the same, it’s never just about one contract or one move.
"It’s about understanding the player’s ambitions, where he currently is in his career, and where he wants to be. Our job is to help him manage those expectations and chart the right path to get there," added the former Orlando Pirates coach.
"A player might say, ‘I want to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.’ And that’s a wonderful ambition. But with honesty and respect, I will tell him that if he’s not at that level yet, we need to map out the steps to help him get there.
"Dreaming big is important, and we encourage that, but it’s equally important to take the right steps, sometimes small, sometimes bold, that move the player closer to achieving that dream.
"Ultimately, if and when genuine interest turns into a formal approach, our first point of contact will always be the player’s current club and then, of course, the player himself."
- Backpage
Is the Chiefs duo ready for Europe?
Makaab's remarks could spark debate about whether Vilakazi and Shabalala are ready to move to Europe or need more time playing PSL football.
That might be a major talking point in South African football.
While both players have shown flashes of brilliance, they have struggled to turn themselves into players who Bafana coach Hugo Broos would find difficult to ignore.
However, a move to Europe could accelerate the pair's development and get them into the plans of Broos before the 2026 World Cup.
January moves cannot be ruled out for the two Amakhosi players, depending on Chiefs accepting offers.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Chances of Vilakazi and Shabalala making the Bafana squad for 2025 AFCON finals appear slim for now.
This comes as South Africa coach Hugo Broos has stated that Chiefs players do not widen his options for the continental tournament.
Missing out on AFCON could, however, serve as motivation for the Sowrto giants' duo to improve on their perfomances in the coming months, also with the World Cup on the horizon.
Their focus would now be on maintaining consistency and proving they can compete at international level.
It also remains to be seen if either player secures a move to Europe in January or before the start of next season.