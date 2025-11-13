Top agent confirms transfer 'interest from several European clubs' in Kaizer Chiefs duo

"There has been interest from several European clubs. There will always be interest in young, talented players like Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala, particularly when they continue to perform well for a football club like Kaizer Chiefs," Makaab told KickOff.

"But, as I have said before, the most important factor is not the next deal, it’s the player’s career path. We have to ask, is the next move going to help the player reach his full potential, or could it hold him back?

"When people ask me, after nearly three decades in this industry, what advice I give to young footballers about their contracts, my response is always the same, it’s never just about one contract or one move.

"It’s about understanding the player’s ambitions, where he currently is in his career, and where he wants to be. Our job is to help him manage those expectations and chart the right path to get there," added the former Orlando Pirates coach.

"A player might say, ‘I want to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.’ And that’s a wonderful ambition. But with honesty and respect, I will tell him that if he’s not at that level yet, we need to map out the steps to help him get there.

"Dreaming big is important, and we encourage that, but it’s equally important to take the right steps, sometimes small, sometimes bold, that move the player closer to achieving that dream.

"Ultimately, if and when genuine interest turns into a formal approach, our first point of contact will always be the player’s current club and then, of course, the player himself."