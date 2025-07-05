"To be as influential at a club as big as Orlando Pirates is a big deal!' Relebohile Mofokeng backed to win PSL Footballer of the Season award as Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas 'Ribeiro would be my number two'
President Yama 2000 has been backed to succeed Ronwen Williams as the league's best player following his exploits in the 2024/25 season.
- The PSL Footballer of the Season is yet to be announced
- Names of the contenders have been thrown around
- A choice between Mofokeng & Ribeiro
