Lucas Ribeiro and Relebohile Mofokeng, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

"To be as influential at a club as big as Orlando Pirates is a big deal!' Relebohile Mofokeng backed to win PSL Footballer of the Season award as Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas 'Ribeiro would be my number two'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. MofokengLucas RibeiroMamelodi Sundowns FC

President Yama 2000 has been backed to succeed Ronwen Williams as the league's best player following his exploits in the 2024/25 season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The PSL Footballer of the Season is yet to be announced
  • Names of the contenders have been thrown around
  • A choice between Mofokeng & Ribeiro
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Which PSL team has done the best business in the transfer window?

3148 Votes