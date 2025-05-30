Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns, Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates & Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Lucas Ribeiro, Relebohile Mofokeng, Keletso Makgalwa and GOAL’s Premier Soccer League Team of the Season for 2024-25

It’s time to celebrate the standout performers who have defined this Premier Soccer League campaign with skill, grit and unforgettable moments.

This campaign has been filled with moments of sheer brilliance, resilience and passion - qualities that only the very best players can consistently deliver. From jaw-dropping goals that left crowds in awe to rock-solid defending that frustrated even the most clinical attackers, these standout individuals have not only elevated their own performances but have also played pivotal roles in shaping their clubs’ destinies. 

Their skill, determination and leadership on the pitch have set them apart, making them true game changers and the undeniable stars of the league. 

After much debate, here at GOAL, we reveal a carefully curated lineup that celebrates the finest talent the league has to offer.

