Title credit gone? Arne Slot given Champions League sack warning at Liverpool as ex-Reds star reacts to ‘eye-opener’ of a season

Slot may not be in position to witness that bright future, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher another of those to have predicted that change could be on the cards. He witnessed jeers from the Anfield faithful following a disappointing 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Tottenham.

He has now told Sky Sports: “It's worrying, in terms of what Liverpool do this season. The bigger point is how worrying it is for the manager. I think there's a difference with most support in terms of what we see online compared to the match-going fans. It's not easy for a Liverpool crowd to turn on a manager who has won a title less than a year before, but I felt there was a big shift on Sunday in terms of how the crowd felt about the team and the manager.

“The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back.”

Carragher added: “The style of football hasn't helped, but I keep going back to the fact there's players who have come into the club this season for big money, talented players, but are they Liverpool players?

“I'm not just going to throw all this on the manager. He will have been involved in the recruitment, so yes he's accountable for bringing them in, but is he like Jurgen Klopp in terms of pressing all over the pitch? No. He wanted a bit more control, but we saw that with the right players he had last season, they could still win the league.

“Now he's got a different profile of player, and it's not equipped to do what they need to do in the Premier League. But as we know with every team, the manager carries the can.”