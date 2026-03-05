Time for Abdeslam Ouaddou to change strategy? Phuti Mohafe warns Orlando Pirates 'if they continue playing like this, I don’t see them winning the championship'
Mohafe's bullish statement
A hard-fought 2-1 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday put Orlando Pirates in a strong position to keep Mamelodi Sundowns on their toes in the Premier Soccer League title.
Separated by only goal difference, Pirates and Downs are poised for yet another tight race, just like in the previous season. Although coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be pleased by victories no matter how they are achieved, his playing style has been questioned.
Phuti Mohafe, whose Rise and Shine was defeated by the Soweto giants, is far from convinced that the Sea Robbers can end Downs' dominance in the PSL.
Mohafe warns Pirates
“You see, if they can continue playing like this, I don’t see them winning the championship,” Mohafe told the media in his post-match interview.
“If they will play the way they played today (Wednesday), and not knowing that, maybe our tactical aspect, or our tactical acumen, was spot on," he added.
“Maybe we planned very well for them, and that is why they struggled with us today. But with the performance that they did today, I don’t see them becoming the champions."
What is the reality?
According to Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, the reality is that Masandawana have the depth to help them retain the league title.
“I will not confirm that [Sundowns will collect maximum points], but I have always said Sundowns have got what it takes to win the league, and I’ve always said it, and I’m not mincing my words there,” Mngqithi said.
“Even if you look at their players that were not on the bench, this team has got what it takes to win the league. I like the competition that Pirates are bringing.
"I like the competition that every other team is bringing, but the reality is, this team has got depth!" Mngqithi added.
Advantage Pirates?
With Sundowns also chasing the CAF Champions League, they are expected to face a congested fixture unlike Bucs.
This is an advantage the Soweto giants can massively exploit and win the league title that has been evasive for them for over a decade now.