Time for Abdeslam Ouaddou to change strategy? Phuti Mohafe warns Orlando Pirates 'if they continue playing like this, I don’t see them winning the championship'

A hard-fought 2-1 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday put Orlando Pirates in a strong position to keep Mamelodi Sundowns on their toes in the Premier Soccer League title.

Separated by only goal difference, Pirates and Downs are poised for yet another tight race, just like in the previous season. Although coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be pleased by victories no matter how they are achieved, his playing style has been questioned.

Phuti Mohafe, whose Rise and Shine was defeated by the Soweto giants, is far from convinced that the Sea Robbers can end Downs' dominance in the PSL.