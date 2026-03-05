Manqoba Mngqithi adamant Orlando Pirates have no chance of beating Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL title: 'I'm not mincing my words... this team has depth'
The lay of the land
Orlando Pirates look determined to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title after finishing second in the last three seasons.
With 11 games to go, Bucs top the table owing to their superior goal difference, and with no other competition in their fixtures, they can concentrate on PSL.
Masandawana are also competing in the CAF Champions League, where they are in the quarter-final.
Sundowns unmatched depth?
On Wednesday, Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 2-1, and coach Manqoba Mngqithi explains why his former team has a massive chance to go all the way.
“I will not confirm that [Sundowns will collect maximum points], but I have always said Sundowns have got what it takes to win the league, and I’ve always said it, and I’m not mincing my words there,” he responded to questions from the media.
“Even if you look at their players that were not on the bench, this team has got what it takes to win the league. I like the competition that Pirates are bringing.
"I like the competition that every other team is bringing, but the reality is, this team has got depth!" Mngqithi added.
Where does Sundowns beat their rivals?
"And not just depth, I can maybe take one of two big teams [for an example] if player A or Player B is not in the team, it’s not the same team, but at Sundowns, if Teboho is not there, Marcelo is there; Jayden Adams is there, [Bathusi] Aubaas is there, Mkhulise is there, and for me Mkhulise should be playing regularly as well," Mngqithi further explained.
"So there’s so much depth in every position, and based on that, even when the season becomes stressful, they have enough quality for the PSL, there’s no issue there, nobody should even think, there’s serious contention there, for me? I think it’s a no-brainer," he concluded.
The next assignment for Sundowns
Sundowns will be in action on Friday, March 13, against Stade Malien in the Caf Champions League.
Pirates will have an opportunity to extend their lead when they play Richards Bay and Siwelele, respectively in their next two games.,