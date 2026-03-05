Thuso Phala blasts Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef! Convinced 'Kaizer Chiefs are not well-coached' & 'this season is gone'

“At Kaizer Chiefs, we need a big coach—someone like Stuart Baxter or Pitso Mosimane, perhaps a coach with a strong character. I mean, you can see that the players at Chiefs are not well-coached at the moment. There are good players on the team. But they won’t perform well because of the structure of the team,” Phala said as per FARPost.

“If you have a big coach who is well-structured, even when a player has a bad game, and you replace them, the team will still play well. At Chiefs, we are depending on individual players on matchday to do something special alone, which won’t work for the team," added Phala, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We need a coach who is going to come in and structure the team, so that even when the players are out of form, the team will play well together. I think that’s what is needed at Chiefs because we are hurt now and very disappointed with the team."