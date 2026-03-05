Thuso Phala blasts Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef! Convinced 'Kaizer Chiefs are not well-coached' & 'this season is gone'
Chiefs sliding down the table
Kaizer Chiefs are on a four-match losing streak across all competitions, the latest being Tuesday's 1-0 defeat away at Richards Bay.
They are now sixth on the Premier Soccer League table as they are slowly sliding down after recently being close to the leading pack of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Former Chiefs midfielder Thuso Phala has pointed to co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as the biggest problem at Naturena.
The kind of coach Chiefs need
“At Kaizer Chiefs, we need a big coach—someone like Stuart Baxter or Pitso Mosimane, perhaps a coach with a strong character. I mean, you can see that the players at Chiefs are not well-coached at the moment. There are good players on the team. But they won’t perform well because of the structure of the team,” Phala said as per FARPost.
“If you have a big coach who is well-structured, even when a player has a bad game, and you replace them, the team will still play well. At Chiefs, we are depending on individual players on matchday to do something special alone, which won’t work for the team," added Phala, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns.
“We need a coach who is going to come in and structure the team, so that even when the players are out of form, the team will play well together. I think that’s what is needed at Chiefs because we are hurt now and very disappointed with the team."
Eyes already set on next season
Phala does not see any hope for this term and is already looking at what Amakhosi can do for next season in terms of changes to the technical team.
The former SuperSport United star feels there is nothing left for the Soweto giants to play for in the current campaign.
“But hopefully, this will pass. We are looking forward to the next season because this season is gone. Hopefully, we will get a big coach who can compete for titles,” Phala added.
Kaze & Ben Youssef’s final opportunity
With Chiefs’ attention now fully on PSL business, Kaze and Ben Youssef are left with 12 games before the season ends.
These are matches that might provide them with an opportunity to inspire a turnaround of fortunes at Naturena, which could convince their superiors to retain them for next season.