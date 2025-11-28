Three Orlando Pirates players face possible ban as Soweto giants look to end 2025 in style by completing cup double

Pirates' assistant head coach Mandla Ncikazi recently explained why their preparation is very serious ahead of the game.

“I like how our team has adapted to where we are currently,” Ncikazi said.

“We don’t complain if you were to try and prepare for such an important tournament – when we’ve got so many players away in the national team. It has not happened for quite some time that one club has so many players. We appreciate that, and we’re supporting it

“But again we must continue preparing; Abaphathi baye bathi [Our bosses said], ‘Just prepare as if those players are not there.’ So, our preparation is so serious, as if we are playing the cup final tomorrow," he added.

"Hence, this is what happens in our club; we are just serious every day, and we take training sessions very seriously.

“And I’m confident with this spirit amongst the players and the unity and support from management. I am confident that we are going to get good results and hopefully win the Carling Cup, and that’s the plan."