Three Orlando Pirates players face possible ban as Soweto giants look to end 2025 in style by completing cup double
Possible danger ahead for Bucs
Pirates and Marumo Gallants have been scheduled to meet in the Carling Knockout Cup final on December 6 at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium.
It is a chance for Bucs to bag yet another cup after defending the MTN8 trophy early in the season.
However, Lebone Seema, Patrick Maswanganyi and Sihle Nduli could miss the game. Reason? The three are each one yellow card away from suspension, which will automatically rule them out of the ultimate showdown.
Are Gallants safe?
Gallants are also facing the same dilemma as Pirates; Washington Arubi, Sekela Sithole, Mpho Chabatsane, and Jaisen Clifford are also one yellow card away from suspension.
These players, especially the Zimbabwean goalkeeper, have been key for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, especially in the Carling Knockout run.
Before the December 6 showdown, Pirates will face Durban City on November 29 before another league clash against Richards Bay on December 2.
On the other hand, Gallants will face Magesi on November 30 before a game against TS Galaxy on December 3, and it is in these league games that the players can collect the dreaded yellow cards.
- Backpage
Bucs motivated for yet another final
Pirates' assistant head coach Mandla Ncikazi recently explained why their preparation is very serious ahead of the game.
“I like how our team has adapted to where we are currently,” Ncikazi said.
“We don’t complain if you were to try and prepare for such an important tournament – when we’ve got so many players away in the national team. It has not happened for quite some time that one club has so many players. We appreciate that, and we’re supporting it
“But again we must continue preparing; Abaphathi baye bathi [Our bosses said], ‘Just prepare as if those players are not there.’ So, our preparation is so serious, as if we are playing the cup final tomorrow," he added.
"Hence, this is what happens in our club; we are just serious every day, and we take training sessions very seriously.
“And I’m confident with this spirit amongst the players and the unity and support from management. I am confident that we are going to get good results and hopefully win the Carling Cup, and that’s the plan."
- Backpage
Ouaddou vs Gallants face-off
The Moroccan tactician is eyeing his second trophy with Bucs since he joined them before the season began. Interestingly, it is his former side that stands between him and the trophy.
Before he was appointed, Ouaddou resigned from Gallants, and now they face each other in a high-stakes encounter.
- Backpage
Ouaddou eyes history with Bucs
The Carling Knockout offers the Moroccan a chance to go one step further ahead of his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.
In his three-season stint with the Soweto giants, Riveiro did not lift the Carling Cup.
Interestingly, he is the Carling Cup brand ambassador this season and will be at the Peter Mokaba Stadium for the final.
“We didn’t have, personally, a good record in the tournament, as you said before. But it is a good opportunity for a lot of players to be in this final, and especially in the second one, to show who they are," Riveiro said as he conceded his poor record in the competition.
"Finals usually are not the most beautiful or fun games in terms of entertainment, but I think this one, thinking about the nature of both teams and both coaches, I think they will both play for the win from the first minute.
"They will try to play fast and vertical to the goals and try to create chances. I think both teams are not similar but share the same type of philosophy, so hopefully an open final with goals, entertainment, and fun."