Orlando Pirates or Marumo Gallants? Jose Riveiro makes his Carling Knockout Cup prediction ahead of the do-or-die ultimate showdown in Polokwane

The Spaniard won three MTN8 Cups and two Nedbank Cups but was unsuccessful in the Carling Knockout Cup. However, he tips his former players to grab the opportunity offered by the final and show who they are.

“We didn’t have, personally, a good record in the tournament, like you said before. But it is a good opportunity for a lot of players to be in this final, and especially in the second one, to show who they are," he added.

"Finals usually are not the most beautiful or fun games in terms of entertainment, but I think this one, thinking about the nature of both teams and both coaches, I think they will both play for the win from the first minute," he continued.

"They will try to play fast and vertical to the goals and try to create chances. I think both teams are not similar but share the same type of philosophy, so hopefully an open final with goals, entertainment, and fun."