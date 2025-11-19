Orlando Pirates or Marumo Gallants? Jose Riveiro makes his Carling Knockout Cup prediction ahead of the do-or-die ultimate showdown in Polokwane
Riveiro anticipates entertaining final
The Spaniard will be one of the thousands of fans who are expected to watch the highly anticipated Carling Knockout final between his former club and Gallants.
Although Riveiro was coy on which team he would like to lift the cup, he expressly said he is expecting a spectacular clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, December 6.
'Fantastic final'
“It is definitely a fantastic final. I think Pirates are having a fantastic season and playing very good football, one more time," Riveiro told the media on Wednesday.
"Marumo have a kind of a fresh team with also exciting players and are playing good football as well, so I am sure they will offer a good spectacle and a good show for the fans.
"And like you said, I believe in my time here, with this new format, the final was always kind of unexpected," he added.
Bucs poor record in Carling Knockout Cup
The Spaniard won three MTN8 Cups and two Nedbank Cups but was unsuccessful in the Carling Knockout Cup. However, he tips his former players to grab the opportunity offered by the final and show who they are.
“We didn’t have, personally, a good record in the tournament, like you said before. But it is a good opportunity for a lot of players to be in this final, and especially in the second one, to show who they are," he added.
"Finals usually are not the most beautiful or fun games in terms of entertainment, but I think this one, thinking about the nature of both teams and both coaches, I think they will both play for the win from the first minute," he continued.
"They will try to play fast and vertical to the goals and try to create chances. I think both teams are not similar but share the same type of philosophy, so hopefully an open final with goals, entertainment, and fun."
Ouaddou reveals target
As the Sea Robbers prepare for the final, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has laid down their ambition.
“We take it game by game, step by step; the target is to win every game we play. When we put the feet on the pitch, the target for the players is to deliver a great performance," Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.
“All the time, the target is to win, and we are going to the final. We usually say the final – you don’t play it, you win it. The target is to definitely go and win the final. I think that’s it.”
Ncikazi echoes Ouaddou's sentiments
While explaining how Bucs are preparing for the final, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said the target remains one: go to Polokwane and win.
“I like how our team has adapted; we don’t complain. If you were to try and prepare for such an important tournament,” said Ncikazi.
“Our preparations are so serious, it’s as if we are playing the cup final tomorrow; hence, this is what happens in our club [success].
“We’re just serious every day; we take training sessions seriously. I’m confident with the spirit in our players, unity, and support from management. I’m confident that we’re going to win the Carling Cup; that’s the plan.”
Polokwane Municipality welcomes final
After the Premier Soccer League confirmed the final will be played at the 45,500 capacity stadium, the local authority welcomed the decision.
“We are so elated. To even begin to say it’s been almost a couple of years since we have had a cup is an understatement,” Polokwane Municipality Sports and Recreation Manager Mantlako said.
“So we are more than excited because we have been wishing for this to happen. Just before 2025 is concluded, we get to host a Cup final. We have been asking for it, and I think we have been ready, and we are ready. Even if they tell us that they needed to host the final yesterday, I can tell you that we will still be ready."
The 2010 World Cup facility will be hosting the final for the first time in almost 10 years.