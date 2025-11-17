Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi confident that his team will maintain good form and win the Carling Knockout Cup

Orlando Pirates defeated KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay 1–0 in the semifinal, thanks to a decisive goal from Tshepang Moremi just before halftime. Holding onto that lead was enough for the Buccaneers to secure a place in yet another cup final, keeping their sights set on a second trophy in the Premier Soccer League 2025/26 season.

While the Buccaneers faced the challenge of several key players being absent on national duty — including captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Chaine, Masindi Nemtajela, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule — preparations continued unabated. The opportunity was handed to the remaining players to carry the mission forward, with much at stake and the aim of denying Bahlabane Ba Ntwa the chance to claim silverware.

The Pirates players played a significant role for the national team, with Appollis opening the scoring for the Mzansi side in their friendly against Zambia on Saturday. His goal came from a well-timed assist by teammate Sipho Mbule, who later walked away with the Man of the Match accolade. Meanwhile, Sibisi took the captain’s armband after Ronwen Williams made way for Chaine — who, unfortunately, conceded Zambia’s only goal in the dying minutes, despite Chipolopolo struggling to register shots on target for most of the game.

Without a doubt, as Pirates boast so much talent and experienced players, confidence within their camp comes as no surprise. However, Marumo Gallants have recently shown great character, appearing to find the right combinations upfront. In the end, the better-prepared team will undoubtedly walk away with the cup.