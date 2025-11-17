Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi confident that his team will maintain good form and win the Carling Knockout Cup
Bucs dominate Bafana squad
Orlando Pirates defeated KwaZulu-Natal side Richards Bay 1–0 in the semifinal, thanks to a decisive goal from Tshepang Moremi just before halftime. Holding onto that lead was enough for the Buccaneers to secure a place in yet another cup final, keeping their sights set on a second trophy in the Premier Soccer League 2025/26 season.
While the Buccaneers faced the challenge of several key players being absent on national duty — including captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Chaine, Masindi Nemtajela, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule — preparations continued unabated. The opportunity was handed to the remaining players to carry the mission forward, with much at stake and the aim of denying Bahlabane Ba Ntwa the chance to claim silverware.
The Pirates players played a significant role for the national team, with Appollis opening the scoring for the Mzansi side in their friendly against Zambia on Saturday. His goal came from a well-timed assist by teammate Sipho Mbule, who later walked away with the Man of the Match accolade. Meanwhile, Sibisi took the captain’s armband after Ronwen Williams made way for Chaine — who, unfortunately, conceded Zambia’s only goal in the dying minutes, despite Chipolopolo struggling to register shots on target for most of the game.
Without a doubt, as Pirates boast so much talent and experienced players, confidence within their camp comes as no surprise. However, Marumo Gallants have recently shown great character, appearing to find the right combinations upfront. In the end, the better-prepared team will undoubtedly walk away with the cup.
The show must go on
Speaking at the event, Mandla Ncikazi told KickOff that preparations are well underway for the CKO Cup.
“I like how our team has adapted to where we are currently,” said Ncikazi
“We don’t complain, if you were to try and prepare for such an important tournament – when we’ve got so many players away in the National team. It has not happened for quite some time where one club to has got so many players. We appreciate that and we’re supporting,”
“But again we must continue preparing, Abaphathi baye bathi [Our bosses said] just prepare as if those players are not there. So, our preparation is so serious as if we are playing the cup final tomorrow.
“Hence, this is what happens in our club, we are just serious everyday , we take training sessions very seriously," he explained.
The pieces for a winning formula are all in position
The 56-year-old continued to explain that the team has what it takes to bring the trophy home.
“And I’m confident with this spirit amongst the players, unity support from management. I am confident that we are going to get good results and hopefully win the Carling Cup, and that’s the plan." he added.
What comes next?
The Soweto side will welcome back their national team players and bring them up to speed with recent preparations, hoping they can rub off their winning spirit on the rest of the squad as they continue their fight for the number one spot in the league standings.
They will next face Eastern Cape outfit Chippa United, followed by a resilient Durban City, before judgment day arrives — a crucial fixture in which they will aim to win over their supporters and make up for their early exit from the CAF Champions League.
For many players in the squad, these upcoming matches present a valuable opportunity to cement their place in the Bafana Bafana team that will travel to the Africa Cup of Nations. However, for others, such as Tshegofatso Mabasa, the dream hangs by a thread.