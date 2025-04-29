No Thomas Partey, big problem for Arsenal! PSG's majestic Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz are the best midfield trio in the Champions League

The French titleholders have wonderful width and devastating dribblers, but the evolution of their midfield has been key to their transformation

There were just five minutes remaining at Santiago Bernabeu when Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey stupidly shoved Real Madrid counterpart Dani Ceballos to the ground right in front of referee Francoiz Letexier. A yellow card was the only possible outcome, and Declan Rice was rightly furious with his team-mate for getting himself suspended so needlessly for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Partey, who was immense in the comprehensive last-eight elimination of Madrid, would have been important no matter the opposition in the last four, but he's going to be all the more conspicuous by his absence at the Emirates on Tuesday because the Gunners are going up against Paris Saint-Germain, who boast the best midfield in this year's competition - any by some distance too.