PSG midfielder Vitinha makes incredibly bold Anfield promise to fans after being left hugely frustrated by Liverpool's 'only one shot' smash-and-grab Champions League win
Vitinha is confident PSG will come out all guns blazing and turn around the Champions League tie when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PSG faced Liverpool in UCL round of 16
- Reds won 1st leg 1-0 in Paris
- Vitinha confident of comeback at Anfield