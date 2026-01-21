Thierry Henry immediately throws out Jamie Carragher AFCON suggestion after chaotic final between Senegal & Morocco

Carragher has previously been criticised for suggesting that AFCON should not be considered a "major tournament" when discussing the legacy of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and if he could win the Ballon d'Or.

Back in February last year, he said: "I think the problem is the fact he's with Egypt, and he's probably not playing in the major tournament as such, or maybe got a great chance of winning, I think it's either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that."

Carragher later clarified his comments after a social media backlash: "I’ve got very strong opinions on the game, I love debate and that will never change. But what I never want to be described as as a pundit would be ignorant or disrespectful, so that was never my aim, whether that's to a club, a player, a country, a continent, an international tournament, whatever that may be. What I would say is, where I got it wrong was I was clumsy with my language, in describing AFCON as not a major tournament.

"I was trying to explain the merits of Mo Salah winning the Ballon d’Or and I felt, or feel, that not just AFCON, but the Asia Games or Gold Cup, not so much the Copa America, but there are five more competitions out there besides the World Cup that are for their continent a major tournament. Some of them don’t resonate with people who vote for the Ballon d’Or and that was not an opinion, that was a fact in terms of looking at who won the Ballon d’Or over the last 40 or 50 years."

