'There's nothing special about Muhsin Ertugral, he was just lucky to beat Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs! But he's better than Nasreddine Nabi who cries for quality players, wait until he loses against Richards Bay' - Fans

The 65-year-old mentor returned to the PSL dugout and promptly beat both Soweto giants in a row, which did not sit well with the two big team's fans. 

Cape Town City executed a smash-and-grab to secure a 1-0 Premier Soccer League victory over Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The victory gave new coach Muhsin Ertugral a double against Soweto giants in his first two games in charge after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the same venue last weekend.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers fans have expressed their opinions regarding the two matches, claiming that their former coach, Ertugral, was fortunate to achieve those two victories.

Here, GOAL presents some of the top reactions from Chiefs and Pirates supporters, along with other opinions from fans of South African football.

