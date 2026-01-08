‘There is something personal between Jabu Mahlangu and Benedict Vilakazi! Shuffle understands football better than those street analysts, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not going anywhere but he has shown us the middle finger this time’ - Fans

Jabu Mahlangu is correct, in my view. Calling for the coach's head is an easy option. However, we must recognise that, after a long time, Hugo Broos has given Bafana Bafana credibility. Wherever I am, I always want to ensure that I am in front of the screen when Bafana Bafana is playing. In the match against Cameroon, our tean played well. They missed the chances they created. Surely, we cannot blame the coach for that. We all know that there are days when the gods of football are not on your side. When that happens, you must just accept that we will win some and lose some. We must now look forward to the World Cup - Sakhiwe Michael Sodo