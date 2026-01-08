GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying in reaction to Jabu Mahlangu's stinging remarks about Benedict Vilakazi and Junior Khanye.
‘There is something personal between Jabu Mahlangu and Benedict Vilakazi! Shuffle understands football better than those street analysts, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is not going anywhere but he has shown us the middle finger this time’ - Fans
Personal issue between Mahlangu and VilakaziHe is 100% correct, but the way he addressed this issue, there is something personal between him and Tso - Alfred Sibanda
Mahlangu better than TsoI agree with Jabu but I laugh the way Jabu was saying was better than Tso on the field 🤣🤣🤣 - Fgt Bk Mjisto
We can't blame Broos for missed chancesJabu Mahlangu is correct, in my view. Calling for the coach's head is an easy option. However, we must recognise that, after a long time, Hugo Broos has given Bafana Bafana credibility. Wherever I am, I always want to ensure that I am in front of the screen when Bafana Bafana is playing. In the match against Cameroon, our tean played well. They missed the chances they created. Surely, we cannot blame the coach for that. We all know that there are days when the gods of football are not on your side. When that happens, you must just accept that we will win some and lose some. We must now look forward to the World Cup - Sakhiwe Michael Sodo
Broos has brought back what Bafana had lostJabu is a real legend and pure South African to defend what we've achieved in football no matter how small it is. If you look back you will agree with him when he says Broos has brought back what we've lost years ago - Kwazi Gombela
Broos is not going anywhere!
Hugo Broos is not going anywhere!!! Whowever feels this old man has done hard our footballing loving nation must organise themselves an adventurous trip, hit the road, maybe go to the nearest border gate carrying their binoculars and do a bit of bird watching, comeback home and open their fridge and get the stone-cold beer or cool drink. Drink it because I believe it will help you cool down faster than anticipated...Please Hugo is the book that hasn't been finished written we are learning a lot from that man - Clement Luray
Broos messed up against Cameroon
I'm with Tso in this one. Bafana lost to Cameroon because Broos messed up the team. He had everything but he put his pride above everything. Why didn't he start Moremi? He could have scored that Mofekeng chance - Mshini Uyagaya
Vilakazi and Khanye are always spot on
Tso and Khanye are always spot-on. Hugo fed on what Rhulani Mokoena built at Sundowns, sometimes one could see that Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Mvala, Mokoena and Morena are playing the Sundowns' way. Truth be told. This is the time when we have to appreciate our local coaches. Pitso and Mokoena or Pitso and Manqcoba Mnqcithi...Finish and klarr - Phine Gidza
Wreckless Vilakazi
Well said Jabu 🙏.... I'm a Pirates fan legend....that one is very reckless as an ex-player 😔 to say that 😭- Zotie
Mahlangu spiting Vilakazi
It is spiteful for Jabu Mahlangu to openly criticise Tso Vilakazi. Vilakazi said his opinions on his page. So,equally Jabu Pule can say his opinions in his page without publicly criticising Tso. What he has done can breed contempt between the two of them,which is unnecessary. Broos hasn't done anything for the national team, helping them to qualify in most of the tournaments is not an achievement. He did what he had to do.He did what he got paid for.The pool of players he has made doesn't help.Yes,it is there.But do they win tournaments, which is something they can be reckoned with. They are not - Mike Jabulane
Broos showing Bafana fans the middle finger
I don't agree with Tso but I understand his fury. Broos has shown us the middle finger this time - Jay Mo
Mahlangu understands football better than those street analysts
Well said Jabu you understand football better than those street analysts - Mekgwe Benjamin