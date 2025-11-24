Thembinkosi Lorch sends another message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with impressive performance for Wydad Casablanca against CAF Confederation Cup debutants Nairobi United

Although Broos has made his stance known on whether he needs Lorch at Bafana, the forwards' impressive performances make it hard for him to ignore.

In each game, the South African forward has worked hard to prove his worth, and that is why he is a key first-team player for the Moroccan giants.

But Broos has always been adamant, defending his choice of overlooking the experienced star.

“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very well at Pirates at that moment,” Broos recently said when pressed to explain why he keeps snubbing Lorch.

“His performance was not good. Then I followed him; he played, and then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rhulani wanted him."

"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing well in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future; I’m very sorry. This is not the future," added the Belgian.

“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.

“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.”