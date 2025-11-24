Thembinkosi Lorch sends another message to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with impressive performance for Wydad Casablanca against CAF Confederation Cup debutants Nairobi United
Lorch shines again
Lorch provided an assist for Wydad Casablanca's first goal, which was scored by Ayoub Boucheta in the third minute.
The South African had an opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet but was denied in a one-on-one situation by Nairobi United's goalkeeper Kevin Oduor in the 23rd minute.
Mohamed Bouchouari doubled the home side's lead in the 44th minute before they scored the third one in the 86th minute through Mohamed Rayhi.
Can Lorch's performance change Broos' stance?
Although Broos has made his stance known on whether he needs Lorch at Bafana, the forwards' impressive performances make it hard for him to ignore.
In each game, the South African forward has worked hard to prove his worth, and that is why he is a key first-team player for the Moroccan giants.
But Broos has always been adamant, defending his choice of overlooking the experienced star.
“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very well at Pirates at that moment,” Broos recently said when pressed to explain why he keeps snubbing Lorch.
“His performance was not good. Then I followed him; he played, and then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rhulani wanted him."
"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing well in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future; I’m very sorry. This is not the future," added the Belgian.
“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.
“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.”
- Wydad Casablanca
But does Bafana need Lorch?
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi believes that Lorch still has something to offer the national team. Tso, as Vilakazi is fondly known, believes a midfield axis of Teboho Mokoena-Sipho Mbule-Lorch will be beneficial for the team.
“You know, sometimes we just talk as people and say whatever we feel, but I think we need a bit of experience,” Vilakazi said.
“I think if we can have Lorch in that number 10 role with [Sipho] Mbule, I think it will make a difference. It’s a tough one, but because we have got two strikers, Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster, I think we can also squeeze him there," he added.
“I can put Mokoena alone, then put Mbule, and then Lorch. Some teams do use one defensive midfielder based on the quality of players they have," he added.
"One thing I love about football is that it’s a game of taking chances. Sometimes it can work for you to have three midfielders, knowing that this one is not a good runner in terms of getting forward, of which Mbule will always be in that central position with Mokoena, but knowing that Lorch can cause havoc in that open space in that number 10 role."
“So, I’d confuse the opponents by having Lorch and Mbule there and then Mokoena here. But I know that in a game situation, Mbule also likes to come and get the ball and play those passes that will help Lorch.”
AFCON squad to be named
With Broos expected to name his squad for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in a matter of weeks, eyes will be on him to see whether he has been convinced by Lorch.