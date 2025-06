GOAL gives you all the details to follow The Red Castle's final Group G game against The Boss in the United States.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Wydad Casablanca are set for action on Thursday night, hoping to end their FIFA Club World Cup adventure on a high note.

The Botola Pro League outfit will face Al Ain, who have also been eliminated from the prestigious global club competition.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the dead rubber fixture between Wydad and Al Ain, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.