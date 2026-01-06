Themba Zwane-Mamelodi Sundowns marriage set for divorce after 15 years together? The future of Bafana Bafana international has been revealed

As a youth, Themba Zwane was shaped at M Tigers and Vardos FC respectively before getting a chance with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011.

However, he was loaned to Mpumalanga Black Aces in the 2013/14 season before getting back to the Brazilians to fight for his position.

As they say, the rest is history, as the creative attacker has enjoyed a successful spell with Masandawana across all competitions.

The veteran midfielder has also been a vital player for South Africa, making more than 50 appearances for Bafana Bafana. His 50th cap came in October 2024, against Congo in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.