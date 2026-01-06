Themba Zwane-Mamelodi Sundowns marriage set for divorce after 15 years together? The future of Bafana Bafana international has been revealed
Zwane's Sundowns career
As a youth, Themba Zwane was shaped at M Tigers and Vardos FC respectively before getting a chance with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011.
However, he was loaned to Mpumalanga Black Aces in the 2013/14 season before getting back to the Brazilians to fight for his position.
As they say, the rest is history, as the creative attacker has enjoyed a successful spell with Masandawana across all competitions.
The veteran midfielder has also been a vital player for South Africa, making more than 50 appearances for Bafana Bafana. His 50th cap came in October 2024, against Congo in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
- Backpage
Zwane's contract situation at Sundowns
At the beginning of the season, Zwane's contract with the club had expired, and the management opted to extend it by a year. In October 2024, the midfielder suffered a nasty Achilles injury that saw him spend months in the sidelines, but despite coming back, he has been in and out of the team.
Questions have been asked about the future of Zwane, but it seems the defending Premier Soccer League champions are not ready to let him leave.
"After signing a one-year-deal at the start of the season, his current contract will expire in June. Zwane is now eligible to sign a pre-contract with another club, according to FIFA regulations," Kick Off reported.
"However, sources close to the player have suggested that the 36-year-old is likely to remain at Sundowns on a short-term deal, giving him another chance after a 2025/26 season limited by injuries.
"While Cardoso has been unable to use him extensively since his return from injury, club management is understood to remain confident in Zwane's ability to contribute and is advocating for his continued stay," they concluded.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Zwane's achievement so far
Zwane, alongside Khuliso Mudau, are the only players remaining from the Pitso Mosimane squad that won the 2016 CAF Champions League. The following year, he won the CAF Super Cup with Msandawana as well as the 2023 African Football League.
Zwane has also won 11 Premier Soccer League crowns, two Telkom Knockouts, two Nedbank Cups, and the MTN8. He was also part of the Bafana Bafana team that finished third in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was held in Ivory Coast.
- Backpage
Broos urged to consider Zwane for 2026 World Cup
Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has now urged coach Hugo Broos to consider having Zwane for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
"The system that we are playing now, you can afford to play it when you have a Zwane, where you have a number 10, but in the absence of such a brilliant player, brilliant mind, then you need two players like 'master chef', instead of having two or three defensive midfielders," Baloyi said on SoccerBeat.
"You know that the players are trying to give you that creativity and the goals you lack, so you need two of those or even three on the pitch. I think that's where we need to fix things, if we are not to take him to the World Cup again.
"I think there's still an opportunity for the coach to relook at his team, and possibly take Themba to the World Cup. If you look at all other nations, we have 42-year-olds playing, you can't tell us Themba is too old," he concluded.
Zwane has a massive amount of work to do regarding his fitness after back-to-back injuries that have limited him from giving his best.
Masandawana are hoping to win the Premier Soccer League, the Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Champions League.