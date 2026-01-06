Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi insists Hugo Broos needs players like Sundowns legend for World Cup success

In a conversation on SoccerBeat, the director of Stars of Africa Football Academy and former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi echoed similar sentiments regarding the inclusion of “Mshishi,” as he is affectionately known by the fans, reinforcing the belief that his presence could have added invaluable experience and leadership to the national setup.

"The system that we are playing now, you can afford to play it when you have a Zwane, where you have a number 10, but in the absence of such a brilliant player, brilliant mind, then you need two players like 'master chef', instead of having two or three defensive midfielders," Baloyi said on SoccerBeat.

"You know that the players are trying to give you that creativity and the goals you lack, so you need two of those or even three on the pitch. I think that's where we need to fix things, if we are not to take him to the World Cup again.

"I think there's still an opportunity for the coach to relook at his team, and possibly take Themba to the World Cup. If you look at all other nations, we have 42-year-olds playing, you can't tell us Themba is too old," he added.