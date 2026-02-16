Themba Zwane hails Mamelodi Sundowns 'brotherhood' after a week of controversy ended with a deserved victory over Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to reach CAF Champions League quarterfinals

“We knew that we had to make a strong start and we did, we scored a goal, we knew they would change the dynamics, try and bring something else, but we knew we had to keep the ball, play the game and try to find the second goal and not drop [deep]," the Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso said to the media after the game.

“These boys deserve the world, I’m so proud, today I feel proud of the energy we had from the stands… I appealed to the fans to focus on what is important and not be distracted from the way and the togetherness we need to have.

“The Ubuntu spirit was on the pitch, in the stands, and it united us – this is the family of Masandawana – that’s all we have to be until the end of the season," he further explained.