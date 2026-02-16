Themba Zwane hails Mamelodi Sundowns 'brotherhood' after a week of controversy ended with a deserved victory over Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to reach CAF Champions League quarterfinals
Triumph despite off-field drama
Mamelodi Sundowns beat MC Alger 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to reach the CAF Champions League.
The Brazilians triumphed despite off-field drama, with analyst Mario Masha suspended over claims he leaked tactics to ex-colleague Rhulani Mokwena, now coach of the opposition.
Veteran Themba Zwane has now praised his teammates' focus as the squad stayed locked in on the match instead of getting distracted by the noise around the club.
Brotherhood
“Obviously, it was difficult, there was a lot of talk but for us we knew our job is to focus on the game and stay as a team,” he told Sundowns media as reported by iDiski Times.
“Brotherhood – we communicate, try to motivate one another and thanks to our Chairman [Thlopie Motsepe] who played a big role this week because he was busy motivating us.
"Those talks, positive talks it really helped us going to the game," the 36 year old explained.
On the tactics deployed
“We knew that they will try to sit back, press high first half that’s why we were fighting for the first early goal and that’s what we did," Mishi went on.
"We put more pressure on them.
“We knew they were gonna make some mistakes but give credit to Leon [Brayan Muniz] for the follow up and always being there in the box,” he concluded.
Ubuntu spirit was on the pitch
“We knew that we had to make a strong start and we did, we scored a goal, we knew they would change the dynamics, try and bring something else, but we knew we had to keep the ball, play the game and try to find the second goal and not drop [deep]," the Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso said to the media after the game.
“These boys deserve the world, I’m so proud, today I feel proud of the energy we had from the stands… I appealed to the fans to focus on what is important and not be distracted from the way and the togetherness we need to have.
“The Ubuntu spirit was on the pitch, in the stands, and it united us – this is the family of Masandawana – that’s all we have to be until the end of the season," he further explained.
What's next for Sundowns
The Pretoria club will now anxiously await the CAF quarterfinal draw where they will learn who their opponents are in the knockout rounds.
Domestically, Sundowns are about to embark on a run of games that will likely decide their league title credentials.
They face league leaders Orlando Pirates on Wednesday knowing that defeat would leave them nine points behind the Soweto club and needing a miracle to retain their title once again.
After that the games don't get any easier with high flying AmaZulu away a week later and then they welcome third placed Sekhukhune on March 1.