Themba Zwane’s nagging injuries are increasingly threatening to end the Mamelodi Sundowns captain’s playing career.

At 36, the Bafana Bafana vice-skipper finds himself at an age where any fitness setback carries a high risk of not fully recovering.

Although he has returned to training, Zwane is limited to light ball work and has not yet resumed full sessions with the rest of the Masandawana squad.

Already before the recent episodes of injuries struck, Zwane would struggle to last 90 minutes in a game and both Masandawana and national team coaches were cautious in fielding him.

His fitness battles have fuelled speculation that he might be edging closer to forced retirement.

The veteran midfielder has since come out to address the growing talk about the possibility of hanging up his boots sooner than he had anticipated.