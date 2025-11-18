Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane identifies three quality Bafana Bafana strikers who can give 'different dimensions' amid Hugo Broos admission of making painful AFCON decision
- Backpage
Bafana strikers lauded
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has identified Orlando Pirates' Evidence Makgopa, Burnley's Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners of Masandawana as quality strikers for Bafana Bafana.
The three are pivotal figures for their respective clubs, and Mshishi, as Zwane is fondly known, has hailed them. The experienced attacking midfielder has also discussed how he adapts his playstyle whenever he is lined up with each of the three stars.
- AFP
'Quality stars'
“Ja, to be honest, the three of them, they are quality, with different qualities that they have,” Zwane told iDiski Times.
“Makgopa will give you a different dimension. Even Foster will give you different dimensions, even Rayners. So, for me, I think they offer different things at the highest level," he added.
"They are quality. And for me, when I play with them, I mean, it’s that understanding, obviously starting at training, obviously knowing for sure that if I play with Lyle, I need to act like this. If I play with Makgopa, I need to act like this; it’s that understanding, that’s all.”
- Backpagepix
Lyle on AFCON timing
Foster was not part of the AFCON squad that reached the semi-finals and finished as the third-placed team in Ivory Coast last year. However, there is a high likelihood he will be part of the contingent that will travel to Morocco.
Already, the Burnley star has revealed he is ready for the AFCON finals, although he said he would be hurt to leave Burnley at a critical Premier League juncture.
“The toughest thing about AFCON is pausing our season [in the Premier League] and going there,” Foster admitted.
“But at the same time, it’s your country; it is what it is. But it does hurt a little leaving the squad because you want to be there throughout the season, helping the team," he added.
“And especially during December, that’s when the most important games come; the schedule is heavy. So, it’s a nice time to be here.
“But yeah, I have to go to AFCON and focus on that. But like I said, I’m excited for AFCON and to come back.”
Foster was also not available for the last 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda after picking up an injury against Zimbabwe. In his absence, Makgopa was lined up, and he went on to score against the Amavubi.
Rayners was also not available for the qualifiers after he was released from the team for medical reasons.
- Backpage
Selection headache for Broos
The availability of Makgopa, Rayners, and Foster is a sure selection headache for Broos, who is set to name his AFCON-bound squad in a matter of days, if not weeks.
In fact, the former Cameroon head coach has admitted he will make a decision that he said will be painful for the players.
“I know that what was so easy two years ago will now be very difficult to do because we have more than 23 players who can go to Afcon and deserve to go to Afcon. I will make decisions, and some of them will be painful for the players and also for me personally because it’s not a nice thing to drop a player,” Broos said.
In AFCON, Bafana will face Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe in Group B. They have already sharpened themselves with a friendly game against Zambia, where they won by a margin of 3-1 on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The 1996 champions will start their campaign with a game against COSAFA rivals, Angola, on December 22, before facing record champions Egypt on December 26.
Mzansi will conclude their group games with an encounter against Zimbabwe, a side they clashed against in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.