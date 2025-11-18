Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane identifies three quality Bafana Bafana strikers who can give 'different dimensions' amid Hugo Broos admission of making painful AFCON decision

Foster was not part of the AFCON squad that reached the semi-finals and finished as the third-placed team in Ivory Coast last year. However, there is a high likelihood he will be part of the contingent that will travel to Morocco.

Already, the Burnley star has revealed he is ready for the AFCON finals, although he said he would be hurt to leave Burnley at a critical Premier League juncture.

“The toughest thing about AFCON is pausing our season [in the Premier League] and going there,” Foster admitted.

“But at the same time, it’s your country; it is what it is. But it does hurt a little leaving the squad because you want to be there throughout the season, helping the team," he added.

“And especially during December, that’s when the most important games come; the schedule is heavy. So, it’s a nice time to be here.

“But yeah, I have to go to AFCON and focus on that. But like I said, I’m excited for AFCON and to come back.”

Foster was also not available for the last 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda after picking up an injury against Zimbabwe. In his absence, Makgopa was lined up, and he went on to score against the Amavubi.

Rayners was also not available for the qualifiers after he was released from the team for medical reasons.