The Premier Soccer League's Best XI of the 2025/26 season so far: Iqraam Rayners and Thabiso Monyane drop out

Putting together a Best XI can be a thankless task as fans can, and will, endlessly debate the pros and cons of their preferred players. And, depending on which club you support, will make choices that will bring howls of derision from supporters of other clubs, never mind your own fanbase.

Luckily, there is a solution to the endless debates, and that solution is cold, hard, infallible maths.

While mathematics is not our strong suit, we have friends at FOTMOB who are very good at adding up numbers until you have a definitive answer to the question: Who is the best player in that position in the Premier Soccer League right now?

Every match played in the league has a massive array of stats that are compiled, analysed and quantified for each player to produce a match rating out of 10 for every performance. Those ratings are then averaged out after every game for every player, which allows us to definitely say, for example, that according to the numbers, Evidence Makgopa is the best-performing striker in the league if you look at overall numbers and not just goals.

The GOAL Premier Soccer League's Best XI of the season so far was chosen on pure maths, but we did have to make one fundamental decision before doing all the adding up. This team is based on the 4-2-3-1 formation...