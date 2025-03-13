The future looks bright for Orlando Pirates young guns despite Jose Riveiro uncertainty and PSL title sliding out of view

Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota & other juniors are ready to take the baton from the senior players at Orlando Pirates as Jose Riveiro might leave.

In football, one of the most vital aspects of a club’s long-term success is ensuring there is a clear and effective succession plan in place. As teams inevitably age, they experience shifts in performance, and with those changes comes the need for strategic planning to secure the future.

At Orlando Pirates, however, Jose Riveiro has been diligent in preparing his team for the road ahead, even though his own future at the club remains uncertain. With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season, there’s speculation that Riveiro may not be around next year. Yet, should he depart, it’s evident that the foundation for the club’s future is already firmly in place. Riveiro’s careful nurturing of young talent ensures that the next generation of Pirates stars will continue to rise, regardless of what the future holds for him.

In this piece, GOAL takes a closer look at the promising new wave of Orlando Pirates players as the club braces for the potential departure of its head coach at the end of the season.