'Orlando Pirates are off form, but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hates Kaizer Chiefs! He can't see Yusuf Maart's hard work? Amakhosi players are for CHAN & Cosafa' - Fans

The national team will be in action next weekend hoping to collect maximum points in two crucial Group C assignments.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his final squad to play Lesotho and Benin in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Among the players who were included was the vice-captain Percy Tau, who missed the last two international outings owing to a game-time struggle at the former club Al Ahly.

Kaizer Chiefs players have not been represented but a couple of players from Orlando Pirates and as usual Mamelodi Sundowns made it.

Have a look at what has been said, as sampled by GOAL, after Hugo Broos confirmed his squad for the assignments.