The five strikers Kaizer Chiefs could target in the off-season transfer window to give Nasreddine Nabi the marksman he needs to solve their goal scoring woes

Amakhosi's strikers have been outscored by their midfield youngsters and the Soweto giants are in desperate need of a striker upgrade.

Kaizer Chiefs' struggles to find the back of the net have been a recurring theme in recent seasons. With the team's scoring challenges not showing signs of abating, the Soweto giants are likely to go into the off-season transfer market to beef up their striker options.

Chiefs have been firing blanks in front of the goal, which has seen them fail to consistently claim positive results. In what has been an underwhelming season for the Phefeni-based side, they have scored just 24 goals in 25 matches in the league.

The lack of firepower sees Amakhosi sitting eighth on the league table with 31 points after winning only eight games, drawing seven, and suffering 10 defeats. The Naturena-based side had renewed hopes at the start of the 2024/25 season after the appointment of Nasreddine Nabi as the head coach; however, the Tunisian mentor has seemingly struggled to turn their fortunes around without a quality frontman to turn their chances into goals.

Nabi has on many occasions bemoaned Chiefs' struggles to find the back of the net, stressing the importance of going to the market to search for a proven goal scorer. The Glamour Boys currently have Ranga Chivaviro, Ashley Du Preez and Tashreeq Morris in the striking department but with all three firing blanks for most of the season, Nabi has been forced to use the likes of Wandile Duba and Makabi Lilepo as strikers.

Kaizer Chiefs have a chance of finishing the season with silverware after making it to the final of the Nedbank Cup, where they'll face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 10th of May.

Meanwhile, Chiefs' shortcomings in front of the goal could be detrimental to their desire to defeat Pirates and win a trophy for the first time since 2015.

GOAL looks at the strikers Chiefs should target in the next transfer window: