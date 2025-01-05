'The coach is right Kaizer Chiefs don't have high-quality players! Hugo Broos said it himself after trying them; Problems at Amakhosi got worse when Arthur Zwane released all the senior players, Mathoho & Baccus' - Fans

The Amakhosi defender responded to comments made by Nasreddine Nabi amid the Soweto giants' inconsistency this season.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango responded to his coach's remarks about the team's lack of quality players, sparking reactions from fans.

His response stirred debate among Amakhosi faithful, with some backing the coach's claims and others questioning the team's recruitment strategy.

GOAL compiled some of the fans' most passionate comments, highlighting mixed emotions about the state of the squad. The discussion reflects growing pressure on Chiefs to address performance concerns and regain their dominant form.