The Buying The Game: How SuperSport United's sale could reshape the PSL and Bloemfontein's football dreams has possibility of three professional clubs becoming a big prospect

SuperSport United are set to become history as a group of businessmen and a government minister are set to purchase the capital city outfit.

Just as supporters of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Marumo Gallants have had heartbreaking experiences in recent years, fans of SuperSport United now face a similar, devastating reality, which is the looming loss of their beloved club.

Whispers around the PSL suggest that Matsatsantsa A Pitori is up for sale, with a potential takeover by a consortium that reportedly includes a high-ranking government official. For many fans, it's a chilling déjà vu - another chapter in the ongoing saga of teams vanishing from communities that once lived and breathed for them.

The latest update is that the consortium, known as Celtic United Group, have decided to name the club Siwelele Football Club, with identical branding to that of Siwelele of old. That, however, has not been confirmed and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

But amidst the gloom, there’s a flicker of hope. Talks are underway to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic, a club whose passionate supporters never truly let go, with the intriguing possibility of a rebirth under the name "Celtic United.". SuperSport's value is estimated at about R50-million. Worth it?

In this shifting landscape of South African football, GOAL dives deep into the potential sale of the blue side of Pretoria, the politics behind club ownership, and the dream of restoring once-proud teams to their former glory as we look into this twist based on what we know.