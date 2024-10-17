'Teboho disrespected Mngqithi with those gestures & can be benched! Kaizer Chiefs should bid for Mokoena in January' - Fans

Teboho Mokoena was critical for Bafana Bafana in the most recent international break, where he scored two goals in as many outings.
The 27-year-old midfielder has not been playing for the Premier Soccer League champions in recent matches owing to a reported fallout with coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
A section of the fans believe Mngqithi is right not to tolerate what they felt was a disciplinary breach, but some feel the Downs coach is out of order.
Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider going for Mokoena in the January transfer window. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.
Article continues below