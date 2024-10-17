'Teboho disrespected Mngqithi with those gestures & can be benched! Kaizer Chiefs should bid for Mokoena in January' - Fans

South Africans have their say about Mokoena who has seemingly fallen out with the Masandawana tactician.

Teboho Mokoena was critical for Bafana Bafana in the most recent international break, where he scored two goals in as many outings.

The 27-year-old midfielder has not been playing for the Premier Soccer League champions in recent matches owing to a reported fallout with coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

A section of the fans believe Mngqithi is right not to tolerate what they felt was a disciplinary breach, but some feel the Downs coach is out of order.

Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider going for Mokoena in the January transfer window. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.