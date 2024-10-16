Teboho Mokoena vs Manqoba Mngqithi: Will the Mamelodi Sundowns coach restore influential Bafana Bafana midfielder in Carling Knockout last 16 tie against Golden Arrows?

Teboho Mokoena's Bafana Bafana performances have put pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi to restore him in starting line-up.

In the world of professional sports, politics weave their way into the fabric of daily life, and South African football is no exception.

The latest chapter in the political saga of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) unfolds with Teboho Mokoena’s situation at Sundowns.

The talented midfielder finds himself sidelined by head coach Manqoba Mngqithi due to allegations of ill-discipline and perceived disrespect towards the coach. There has been a backlash to Hugo Broos' comments on the situation, as Mngqithi's agent has stood with a shield and a spear to defend his client.

As a result, Mokoena has yet to make an appearance in league play or the Caf Champions League qualifiers, with only outings in the MTN8 to his name in the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite being on the bench and facing rustiness, Mokoena recently showcased his undeniable talent on the international stage.

Called up for Bafana, he shone brightly in a commanding 5-0 victory against Congo Brazzaville on October 11, leaving fans and pundits alike questioning whether Mngqithi should reinstate him in the squad. Here, GOAL delves into the potential ramifications of this decision.