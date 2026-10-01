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Zinedine ZidaneGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Tacchinardi: "Zidane a great manager? Not even with a crystal ball. Mancini has poison on him"

Juventus
France

The former Juve midfielder talks about the two managers who will face each other tomorrow evening in France v Italy

Alessio Tacchinardi, the former Juventus and Italy midfielder, has spoken about Zinedine Zidane, his team-mate during their time in Turin and the current France head coach, ahead of France facing Italy tomorrow evening in Paris in the Nations League: "Did I expect Zizou to become a great coach? Never, never, not at all, not even with a crystal ball. And I challenge all my team-mates at Juve to say otherwise, that Zizou would become not just a great coach but a super coach. Honestly, I had hoped to see him at Juve but instead he has that love for the national team which led him to become head coach. And having him on the bench is an asset for the players".


Tacchinardi added: "Which of the coaches I had in Turin do I see in him? I'd say Ancelotti for the way he is on the bench. Lippi also knew how to build a great relationship with the players but, compared with Carlo and Zizou, during matches he was more... 'exuberant'".

  • Finally, Tacchinardi also spoke about Roberto Mancini, Italy head coach: "Why is Mancini the right man to take us back to the top? To be honest, I had doubts because he might have lost a bit of his edge after going to coach in certain countries. I changed my mind when I saw him in Turkey, in Bursa, in the interview given just after the end of the match: he had a venom about him that showed he was still furious about what had happened after the match against Belgium. It was clear he had not appreciated the attacks on his players. And nowadays it is crucial that the manager can pass that venom on to the players. What's more, I think Mancini is the right man because he has always made his teams play well, which certainly does no harm... But I repeat, when you still have that thing inside you, you can still give something great to football".

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