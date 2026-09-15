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Adel Taarabt(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Taarabt reveals all about AC Milan: "Hands around Kaká's neck, nights at Hollywood, Abate's shouting"

AC Milan
A. Taarabt

The former AC Milan man, who has just retired, tells the story of his experience in 2014

Adel Taarabt, former AC Milan and Genoa player who announced his retirement only a few days ago, shared a few anecdotes about his time with the Rossoneri with the Gazzetta dello Sport.


The AC Milan experience, on loan for six months in 2014, before not being signed permanently

"Inzaghi did not want to keep me. Simple. In that period I had been the best, with four goals and two assists. And I say that with all due respect to Robinho, Kakà and Balotelli, who were outstanding players. Seedorf rated me. We had an almost father-and-son relationship. I still remember my Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid: in the first leg I played a wonderful match. I thought they would keep me, but that was not the case and I fell into depression. Together with the failed move to PSG, they are the two big regrets I carry with me."


Talent and a difficult character

"No one ever saw me in training. I used to do sombreros, elasticos, stepovers. I drove Mexes mad. Balotelli even compared me to Neymar. Then it's true: during matches I used to tell the managers to get lost if they took me off when I did not want to come off. But I have always been good and kind. Then away from the pitch I enjoyed myself... Restaurants and clubs. In Milan, after Sunday matches, we used to go to Hollywood. There we would also meet all the players from the other teams. It was fun."



  • Hands round Kaká's throat

    "It was a training exercise, attack against defence. I didn't pass the ball to Ricky and he started shouting at me for several minutes. He wouldn't stop. At one point I put my hands around his throat. I lost my head for a second. In the end, we apologised to each other."


    Ignazio Abate's shouting

    "He was always talking. Sometimes Seedorf played me on the right wing and Abate was the full-back. He kept doing my head in: 'Go here, go there, attack, defend...'. At one point I lost patience and told him: 'Shut up!'. He had nothing against me, but on the pitch he was really hard work. Ignazio is still an extraordinary person".


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