SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

José Riveiro and Orlando Pirates are aiming to defend their Nedbank Cup title, but Gavin Hunt's stubborn side stands in their way.

With a hectic schedule, Pirates are juggling league catch-up and cup ambitions, hoping to add another trophy to their 2024/25 season after winning the MTN 8.

Meanwhile, Matsatsantsa have endured a season to forget, currently sitting in 12th place.

They will be eager to reclaim their 'cup kings' tag by eliminating the Buccaneers and pushing for silverware.

The two sides enter this knockout clash with contrasting form—Pirates secured a win over Chippa United, while Hunt’s team drew with AmaZulu.

Here, GOAL provides all the details on how to watch Matsatsantsa vs the Buccaneers, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.