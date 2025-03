The Soweto giants hope to get past the Swanky Boys in the domestic cup outing this weekend.

Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup journey resume on Saturday when they play SuperSport United in the quarter-final.

The defending champions hope to get a win against the Swanky Boys at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

After successfully defending their MTN8 crown, the Buccaneers hope to retain the Nedbank Cup.

Here, GOAL looks at how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could pick his starting lineup.