Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid is pure perfection - but anything less than finally winning the Ballon d'Or will be a failure: GOAL grades the biggest deals from the 2024 summer transfer window

All summer long, GOAL will be handing out grades for the biggest transfers from around the world

For some football fans, the off-season is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most, as that can only mean one thing: It's time for transfers! Over the next weeks and months, the biggest names will be linked with the biggest clubs, with speculation set to go into overdrive.

We all know that some transfers turn out well for all parties involved, but there are plenty where at least one of the clubs, or even the player, are left wondering what might have been had they made a different decision while at the negotiating table.

GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know who did the best out of every massive deal before the ink is even dry on the contracts. Throughout the summer window, we will be grading every done deal as it happens, letting you track the big winners - and losers - of transfer season.

Check out our latest grades below, and let us know what you think in the comments section...