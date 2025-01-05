"Stop comparing Kaizer Chiefs with Orlando Pirates, it is like comparing FC Barcelona with Luton Town! Losing hope in Nasreddine Nabi, too many long balls: we need at least a South African like Doctor Khumalo in that technical team' - Fans

Amakhosi's woes continue as they begin 2025 with a loss with their former coach Muhsin Ertugral masterminding the Citizens' win.

Kaizer Chiefs endured a rocky start to the New Year with a 1-0 loss to Cape Town City at DHL Stadium on Sunday evening.

Darwin Gonzalez’s decisive goal handed the Citizens the win and gave their new coach, Muhsin Ertugral, a dream debut. Chiefs struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game, leaving fans frustrated with their lack of creativity in attack. The defeat added to growing concerns about the direction of Nasreddine Nabi’s tenure at the club.

Many supporters voiced their disappointment on social media, with some questioning the team’s tactical setup. Others, however, called for patience, urging the club to give Nabi more time to implement his ideas. GOAL gathered fan reactions that showcased the mixed emotions surrounding Amakhosi's underwhelming start to 2025.