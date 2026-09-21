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‘Steven Gerrard’s successor’ - Dominik Szoboszlai on the ‘right path’ at Liverpool to inherit captaincy from Virgil van Dijk & follow in the footsteps of an Anfield icon
New contract signed by Szoboszlai at Liverpool
He is now tied to terms through to 2031, with transfer rumours - which had included talk of interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid - being fended off for now. Szoboszlai should, at 25 years of age, go on to spend his best years on Merseyside.
Three productive seasons have already been spent at Liverpool, having moved to England from RB Leipzig in 2023. Szoboszlai’s versatility has been put to good use across 154 appearances - with 31 goals, many of those spectacular strikes, being recorded.
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Szoboszlai has been compared to Ballon d'Or winner Nedved
The hard-working Hungary international, who already fills the armband for his country, has become a key component in short and long-term thinking at Anfield. He has become an on-field leader, with lofty standards being set for those around him to emulate.
Liverpool hero Gerrard did likewise at the peak of his powers, with Szoboszlai looking to follow in the most illustrious of footsteps. He has earned comparisons to Ballon d’Or Pavel Nedved - with Smicer seeming similarities between a star of the present and his fellow Czech.
The 2005 Champions League winner, who once worked alongside Gerrard, can also see Szoboszlai taking on an even more prominent role at Liverpool in the years to come. Somebody will be required to step up as skipper when Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk sees his contract expirenext summer.
Liverpool's current No.8 following in the footsteps of a legend
Asked if the Reds’ current No.8 will inherit that responsibility, Smicer - who was speaking in association with Grosvenor Sport - told GOAL: “Will Dominik Szoboszlai succeed Virgil van Dijk to become the next captain of Liverpool? One day, yes. I can see it.
“It’s difficult to compare him as a player and as a captain to Steven Gerrard because Stevie G was grounded in Liverpool. He grew up in Liverpool. There was always that connection between the club, the city, the fans and Stevie G. It was something very special. Even the players in the Liverpool dressing room felt that and knew how it worked.
“Szobo has been at Liverpool for three years and Stevie G spent his whole life at Liverpool but he’s on the right path to follow in Stevie’s footsteps, and I think Stevie loves to watch Szobo play for Liverpool. If one day we say that Szobo is Stevie G’s successor, I don’t think he would be against that.”
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Szoboszlai will hope to lift major silverware as skipper
Szoboszlai may never match Gerrard in the popularity stakes, given what the Merseyside native meant to a loyal fan base at Anfield, but he is well on course to become a modern day great.
Taking on the captaincy would help to cement his legacy, particularly if major silverware can be hoisted aloft in the years to come, with Liverpool having made an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign - with positive progress being made across domestic and continental competition.
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