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The new Steven Gerrard? How Liverpool legend inspired Declan Rice to become the ultimate midfielder for Arsenal & England
The Gerrard blueprint for success
Mikel Arteta has often looked for unique ways to describe his midfield general, famously labelling Rice as Arsenal's "lighthouse." However, Rice sees his own evolution through the lens of a Premier League legend.
In an interview with uefa.com, The 27-year-old has admitted to studying how Gerrard operated, aiming to replicate the former Liverpool captain's ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch.
"He's just turned me into a more all-round midfielder, in terms of someone who can do a little bit of everything," Rice said of Arteta's coaching. "I heard Steven Gerrard talk about when he played, he saw himself as a midfielder that could do a little bit of everything. I kind of say the same. I can do a little bit of attack, a little bit of defending. If I need to stay and help the defence, I can. If I need to push forward and help the attack, I can."
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Arsenal's lighthouse
Having already secured a Premier League winners' medal this season, Rice is now targeting a historic double in Budapest. The midfielder has developed a reputation for thriving under the brightest lights, a trait he believes is shared across the current Gunners squad.
"I want to be busy but show my character, my strengths, and I think Arteta has really helped me do that over the last few years. From one of the first times I met him, he described me as Arsenal's lighthouse," Rice explained.
He added: "I'd never heard that one before, but he comes out with some stuff that you would never hear about, so that was really special."
Using past heartbreak as fuel
Rice is no stranger to the mixed emotions of major finals. While he captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory in 2023, he has also suffered the pain of losing two European Championship finals with England and a League Cup final. Rather than dwelling on those disappointments, Rice views them as essential lessons that have prepared him for the challenge of facing Luis Enrique's PSG.
"I've lost a fair few finals now: two EURO finals, the League Cup final. It hurts because when you get to a final, you want to win that trophy. But also, all the little losses that you take stand you in really good stead," the midfielder noted. "It makes you hungrier to want to go and win stuff, and hopefully that's what we can keep doing."
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A chance for Champions League redemption
The memories of last season's semi-final exit at the hands of the Parisian giants still linger at the Emirates. Arsenal felt they were the better side over two legs but failed to capitalise on their dominance. As the clubs prepare to meet again with the biggest prize in European football on the line, Rice has warned his team-mates that they must be clinical to avoid a repeat of that frustration.
"PSG are a really good side. We played them over two legs last year. It could have gone either way, so speaking about it now, may the best team win," Rice added. "What did we learn from last season's semi-final defeat? That you've got to take your chances, because we had plenty of them. It wasn't meant to be, but it's those moments that set you up for the moments that are coming. We'll be ready."