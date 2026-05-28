Steve Clarke stays! Scotland boss signs contract extension ahead of World Cup

"I am truly honoured to lead my squad into our first men’s World Cup in 28 years and I’m proud to continue as head coach," Clarke said following the announcement. "I know the Scotland supporters appreciate the achievements of this group in qualifying for back-to-back Euros and equally sure the whole nation rejoiced in our qualification for World Cup 2026 after such a long time. It’s very important to look ahead and plan for the future and, while my squad will be doing everything in their power to compete and make the country proud in the America this summer, it also gives us certainty ahead of the tournament knowing that we can look to build on those foundations for the long-term and it is a privilege to continue in this role."

Clarke also emphasised that he has no intention of standing still despite the recent successes. "Stability is the key to success in football and this has certainly been the case during my last seven years as head coach," he added. "It’s important we evolve and make improvements and I look forward to working with the new chief football officer, Craig Mulholland, to increase the pipeline of talent to the senior squad through the national youth teams. For now, it’s all about preparing for the World Cup, starting against Curacao this weekend."