Steve Barker explains 'bittersweet decision' after shock Stellenbosch departure to team up with ex-Mamelodi Sundowns duo at Simba SC as former Kaizer Chiefs coach reportedly heads to the Cape Winelands

Steve Barker has made a shock decision to leave Stellenbosch FC and take up a new challenge with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The move brings an end to a remarkable spell with the Cape Winelands club that began in 2017, during which he guided Stellenbosch to promotion from the National First Division to the Premier Soccer League.

Under Barker, Stellies grew into a respected top-flight outfit, reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals last season and lifting the Carling Knockout as their first major trophy at the PSL level.

Interestingly, it was Simba who eliminated Stellenbosch from the Confederation Cup last season.

At Simba, Barker will link up with the former Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Neo Maema and Rushine de Reuck.

Among the current PSL coaches, he was the longest-serving coach at a single club, underlining the stability and success of his tenure.

Barker has now explained that the opportunity at Simba, one of East Africa’s biggest clubs, was a challenge he felt compelled to embrace despite the strong foundations he had built at Stellenbosch.