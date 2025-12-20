Steve Barker explains 'bittersweet decision' after shock Stellenbosch departure to team up with ex-Mamelodi Sundowns duo at Simba SC as former Kaizer Chiefs coach reportedly heads to the Cape Winelands
Barker leaves Stellies
Steve Barker has made a shock decision to leave Stellenbosch FC and take up a new challenge with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
The move brings an end to a remarkable spell with the Cape Winelands club that began in 2017, during which he guided Stellenbosch to promotion from the National First Division to the Premier Soccer League.
Under Barker, Stellies grew into a respected top-flight outfit, reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals last season and lifting the Carling Knockout as their first major trophy at the PSL level.
Interestingly, it was Simba who eliminated Stellenbosch from the Confederation Cup last season.
At Simba, Barker will link up with the former Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Neo Maema and Rushine de Reuck.
Among the current PSL coaches, he was the longest-serving coach at a single club, underlining the stability and success of his tenure.
Barker has now explained that the opportunity at Simba, one of East Africa’s biggest clubs, was a challenge he felt compelled to embrace despite the strong foundations he had built at Stellenbosch.
The 'exciting challenge' at Simba
Barker has broken silence on his surprise Stellenbosch departure as he emphasises on his desire for a new challenge.
The Simba role will be his first job outside South Africa as he joins a number of his compatriots who are taking up challenges outside their country.
“It is a bittersweet decision, but I feel the time is right for Stellenbosch to enter a new era with someone else at the helm, and I can only wish the club continued success in the future,” Barker told the Stellenbosch website.
“I believe that taking up a new and exciting challenge at one of the biggest clubs on the continent is something I need to pursue to further my own personal growth and ambitions as a coach, and I’m grateful that my time with Stellenbosch has helped open that door.
“I would like to thank each and every person at the Club for playing such an important and influential role in my time at Stellenbosch. I will forever cherish the memories we made together.”
Interestingly, Simba have previously had two South African coaches before in Trott Moloto and Fadlu Davids.
Stellenbosch prepares for new era
For a club that had the same coach for nine years, Stellenbosch are now ushering in a new era.
The new coach would want continuity and maintain a culture which saw the Cape Winelands side remain a competitive side despite losing key players every season.
Club chief executive officer Rob Benadie acknowledged a huge transition that awaits them.
“Steve’s achievements on the field speak for themselves, but his influence has been just as important in helping shape the culture, identity, and professional standards that have become synonymous with Stellenbosch FC in recent years,” Benadie said.
“To serve a single club for nearly nine years in the modern game reflects not only remarkable loyalty, but also a deep commitment to our long-term vision, which remains firmly on track thanks in no small part to his contributions.
“While Steve’s departure marks the end of an important and fruitful chapter in our history, the Club is well-positioned for the future with the belief that our structures and philosophy will ensure continuity and stability as we move into the next phase of our journey," added the Stellenbosch boss.
“Finally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude, both personally and on behalf of Stellenbosch FC, to Steve and his family for their commitment and support throughout his time at the Club. We wish them nothing but success in Tanzania.”
What comes next?
Gavin Hunt’s name has been prominently mentioned among the possible candidates to replace Barker at Stellenbosch.
The veteran coach is currently unattached after recently parting ways with Durban City, making him an available and experienced option.
Whoever takes over from Barker will face the huge task of steering the relegation-threatened Maroons to safety.
Stellenbosch sit 14th on the table, with just three points more than basement side Chippa United.
In contrast to their league struggles, they have made a decent start to their Confederation Cup group campaign with a win and a draw.