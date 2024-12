GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League trip to face the Cape Winelands side on Wednesday.

PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns resume their title bid by visiting Stellenbosch for a showdown at Cape Town Stadium.

It is a contest between two teams that both have the chance of winning the league title.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenbosch and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱