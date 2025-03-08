Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs quarterfinal clash in the Nedbank Cup.

Stellenbosch will be looking to avenge their league double loss as they battle Kaizer Chiefs for a spot in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in Gqeberha.

The Maroons come into this game on a high, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches.

However, they will still have their recent 1-0 defeat to Chiefs—courtesy of a Gastón Sirino goal—at the back of their minds.

Nasreddine Nabi will be counting on his side to deliver a positive result and advance to the last four.

With the league title out of reach, lifting the Nedbank Cup remains a key target. Chiefs are coming off a league victory and will be eager to extend their winning momentum by completing a treble of wins over the Cape Winelands side.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the essential information on how to watch the Stellies vs Amakhosi clash, including TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and more.