Amakhosi aim to salvage their season with a strong performance against Stellies in the last eight, their only chance at silverware this season.

After an impressive league outing against Magesi, Amakhosi travel to Gqeberha to face Steve Barker's side in the Nedbank Cup, boosted by the return of key players from suspension and injury - giving coach Nasreddine Nabi a welcome selection headache.

With an inconsistent league season and no success in any cup competition, this tournament presents a chance for the Naturena-based side to fight for silverware and please their fans.

The Tunisian tactician has already beaten the Cape Winelands side twice in the league this season, giving Chiefs an advantage as they aim to secure a spot in the last four.

Here, GOAL picks the first-choice XI and predicts how Nabi is likely to set up against Stellenbosch.