Stellenbosch FC vs Simba SC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Cape Winelands' hosting of Wekundu wa Msimbazi in Durban on Sunday.

Stellenbosch are out to pull some heroic exploits when they welcome Simba SC for a Caf Confederation Cup semi-final, second leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 from last weekend's first leg, the Cape Winelands side is put to overturn that deficit and reach the final at the first attempt in Africa.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Simba, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.