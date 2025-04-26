'I don't care, just beat Orlando Pirates! Nasreddine Nabi save yourself and leave Kaizer Chiefs now; Why release Itumeleng Khune without a proper replacement? Bruce Bvuma is the weakest goalkeeper for Amakhosi' - Fans

The Glamour Boys surrendered the lead as Marumo Gallants fought back to win to ensure the winless run for the Soweto giants in the league continues.

Kaizer Chiefs' Premier Soccer League campaign just got worse with another defeat on Saturday against Marumo Gallants.

The 2-1 defeat at the FNB Stadium to Gallants means Chiefs winless run has extended to six games, and this will only add more pressure not only to head coach Nasreddine Nabi but also to the players.

The loss comes at a critical time for Amakhosi; they are gearing up for two back-to-back showdowns against Orlando Pirates on May 3 and 10. Their inconsistency has persisted with the Nedbank Cup final just weeks ahead.

After the defeat, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.