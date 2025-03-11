Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Article continues below
Orlando Pirates continue with their bid to win the Premier Soccer League title for the first time since 2012, and they visit Stellenbosch FC.
Placed second on the PSL table and trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 16 points, Pirates' four games in hand give them hope of winning the league title.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱