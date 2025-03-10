Jose Riveiro needs to get Monnapule Saleng back into Orlando Pirates misfiring attack before the season is completely lost with Caf Champions League, PSL and Nedbank Cup at stake

The Buccaneers are caught between a rock and hard place to salvage their season. Is the clock ticking away to bring back Saleng?

As the clock ticks down on the Buccaneers' season, Pirates technical team is facing a mammoth task to revive the club's misfiring attack that's struggling to consistently hit the back of the net, and Monnapule Saleng could be the immediate solution. The left-winger has been frozen out of Pirates' matchday squad following a widely reported contractual dispute. His notable absence from the first team has seen the club's die-hard supporters ask a lot of questions that have fallen on deaf ears.

In a season that the Soweto giants were trying to make a real push for the PSL league title and other major trophies, Pirates are in no position to be without one of their key players who established himself as one of the household names in South African football.

The 26-year-old star gained prominence after joining the Sea Robbers in 2021 from the now-defunct Free State Stars, and since breaking into the elite with Pirates, Saleng has proven to be one of the most talented players with his explosive pace, dribbling abilities, and high contribution of goals and assists. In his three seasons with Ghosts, the Bafana Bafana international has scored 25 goals and provided 17 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions.

In the absence of the talented attacker, the Orlando Pirates have been struggling to create and score goals, especially in the latter half of the season. The inexperienced Mohau Nkota has been entrusted with the role of delivering goals and assists in their fight to win the league for the first time since 2012. However, the 20-year-old has struggled to make the same impact that was made by his more senior and experienced colleague, Saleng.

Here, GOAL dissects why Pirates need Saleng back more than ever: